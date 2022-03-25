United Way of Wisconsin to get $1M to help streamline state’s 211 system

MADISON, Wis. — The United Way of Wisconsin is set to get more than $1 million from the federal omnibus bill to help reconfigure the state’s 211 system, the group announced this week.

The organization will receive $1.12 million to help bring together nonprofit groups that do similar referral work but use systems that are largely disconnected, Charlene Mouille, the executive director of United Way of Wisconsin and 211 Wisconsin, said. The new system will not just streamline efforts to connect people with services near them but will also help track ease of access to services and other data to help improve service delivery.

“What the Wisconsin Community Information and Referral Exchange will do is to help to create connections between those systems so that we have a better understanding of the needs that are happening locally and statewide, and can be more proactive about how we’re funding and providing services to those communities,” she said.

Last year, the 211 line made more than 450,000 referrals to people looking for help with food, housing and other needs, Mouille said. 211 is available statewide, 24/7.

To learn more about 211 Wisconsin, click here.

