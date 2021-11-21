United Way of Dane County looking for volunteers to fill 500+ opportunities through New Year’s Eve

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– For 99 years, United Way of Dane County has been tackling the area’s toughest challenges and connecting people in need with places that can help.

This holiday season, the non-profit is asking for your help, so it can make an even bigger impact.

“We truly believe that when more people have the opportunity to succeed, our entire community is more likely to thrive,” said Ashley Reynolds, Director of Communications for United Way of Dane County. “As the holiday season approaches, we usually see an increase in need.”

That’s where the non-profit’s ‘Seasons of Caring’ campaign comes in. From now through New Year’s Eve, United Way of Dane County is looking for volunteers to help with more than 500 opportunities. Reynolds says there’s something for every age group, interest, and time commitment.

Some of United Way’s biggest campaigns include donating, sorting, and distributing new toys for the Empty Stocking Club and Toys for Tots. Other opportunities include volunteering at a Turkey Trot, donating basic essentials for people experiencing homelessness, decorating for the holidays, delivering meals, and keeping senior citizens company.

“There’s a whole variety of things people can do this time of year, and really, all year round,” Reynolds added. “This time of year is a great time to give back. But for us, every time of year is truly a great time to give.”

Click here for a full list of ‘Seasons of Caring’ volunteer opportunities.

