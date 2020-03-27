United Way of Dane County creates COVID-19 emergency and recovery fund

MADISON, Wis. — United Way of Dane County launched a COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund to help the community.

According to a release, the fund was created through the donations of area businesses and individuals to address the needs of the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants will be awarded to those who meet the greatest need in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The release said the priority areas are eviction prevention, homelessness prevention, food and meals for older adults and children and a flex fund that will respond to other crisis.

Eligible organizations are United States nonprofit organizations that are not classified as private foundations and faith-based organizations that welcome and serve all members of the community regardless of religious belief.

Ineligible to the fun are individuals and organizations that discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, citizenship status, age, disability,

sexual orientation or veteran status.

The applications open March 27 on the United Way of Dane County Website. The applications will be due April 3.

