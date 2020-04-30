United Way Blackhawk Region gives $24,000 in grants to Rock County non-profits fighting COVID-19

Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The United Way Blackhawk Region is helping to support four non-profit groups fighting against COVID-19 by distributing more than $24,000 in grant money.

Agrace Hospice Care, Family Promise of Greater Beloit, House of Mercy Homeless Shelter and the YMCA of Northern Rock County all received grants ranging from $2,100 to $8,600. Grant money will go to helping patients, providing hotel vouchers and reducing fees for childcare.

“Fundraising for the COVID-19 Action Fund has reached $248,521, $100,000 of which was seeded by United Way Blackhawk Region reserves,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny in a release. “We are grateful for the generous donations of all sizes that have been made to the Action Fund by 151 local donors and community-minded organizations.”

Those interested in making a donation to the COVID-19 Action Fund can make a donation online at LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 or by texting “GiveCovid” to 41444. Checks made payable to United Way Blackhawk Region’s Action Fund may also be mailed to PO Box 2780, Janesville, WI 53547-2780.

