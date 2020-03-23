United Way Blackhawk announces $100,000 COVID-19 relief fund

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — United Way’s Blackhawk Region has announced a COVID-19 action fund to help local non-profits that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference Monday, Blackhawk Region Board Chair Al Hulick and United Way Blackhawk Region President & CEO Mary Fanning-Penny announced the fund will be used to provide resources for local nonprofit organizations working directly with communities in Rock County.

“We know this crisis is impacting nonprofits in many ways, including an increased demand for services, lost revenue due to closures and cancellations, declines in volunteerism, as well as other unanticipated challenges. The very groups we rely upon to provide critical services are understaffed, under resourced, and may not be able to respond in the way our communities need them to,” Fanning-Penny said. “Nonprofit organizations are doing the very best that they can in tumultuous, uncharted waters.”

The fund started with $100,000 from the organization’s emergency reserves. Since then, local groups have donated more than $30,000, bringing the fund’s total to $131,702 as of Monday morning. Hulick said 100% of donations will go directly to supporting local groups.

“Now is the time to double down for our community,” Hulick said. “Contributing to this Action Fund is one meaningful and collaborative way to direct dollars where they’re needed most and will be stewarded responsibly.”

Click here to donate and find out more about the fund.



