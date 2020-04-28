Unions cite potential life-and-death consequences as they seek to intervene in lawsuit over Safer at Home extension

MADISON, Wis. — A group of unions asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit the state Legislature filed against the Department of Health Services secretary-designee and staff.

The state Legislature filed the lawsuit one week ago to block the extension of the state’s Safer at Home order, which it argued DHS did not have the authority to do. The department has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to file a response.

The unions include Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998. They are represented by the law firm Pines Bach.

In a motion to intervene provided to News 3 Now, the lawyers representing the group argue these workers face life-and-death consequences based on the court’s decision.

“These are the workers who are most exposed to COVID-19 infection through their work, and also especially needed to remain healthy for the duration of this pandemic,” the filing said.

The lawyers also argue the Legislature is not permitted to file a lawsuit on its own based on state statute and the state constitution.

In a joint news release about the lawsuit sent the day of the Legislature’s filing, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the suit seeks to counter “unprecedented administrative overreach.”

“Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power,” they wrote. “Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty.”

Attorney Lester Pines, of Pines Bach, said he anticipates the Supreme Court will rule on the case early next week, though no official timeline has been published.

