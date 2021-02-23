Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Associated Press by Associated Press

A Facebook employee walks by a sign displaying the "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook says it will lift a ban on Australians viewing and sharing news on its platform after it struck a deal with the government on proposed legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.

The social media company caused alarm with its sudden decision last week to block news on its platform across Australia after the House of Representatives passed the draft law.

The deal announced Tuesday that allows for Facebook’s cooperation is a major victory in Australia’s efforts to make Google and Facebook pay for the journalism that they use. The faceoff is one that governments and tech companies the world over have watched closely.

