Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin asking public for food, litter donations

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Credit: WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin is asking the public for any donations of food and litter for cats and kittens Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the organization created Operation Feed Our Felines! to support the 220 cats and kittens that came into the shelter over the weekend.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can click here.

