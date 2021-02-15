Unattended tealights start minor fire at Edgewater Hotel; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — A set of unattended tealight candles started a fire Sunday night in a guest room at the Edgewater Hotel.

Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel shortly before 9:30 p.m. as guests evacuated the building. Officials said the building’s alarm system indicated a problem on the 10th floor. The hotel’s maintenance staff told firefighters they used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire in one of the rooms.

Crews entered the room to check if the fire was out, and they found a small glow from the fire still burning. Firefighters put it out with water and subsequently checked the adjacent room to see if the fire spread.

Authorities later determined the fire was caused by tealight candles that were left burning in the corner of the room. They damaged the drywall next to the candles and the wood ledge they sat on.

Fire officials said residents should make sure there are no objects within 12 inches of candles while lit. They also said residents should avoid burning tealight candles and other types on an open tabletop without a proper holder.

No one was injured by the fire, according to a report.

