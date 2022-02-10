Unapologetically uncomfortable

By Marilyn Ruffin

At this time last year, on Feb. 1, 2021 — the first day of Black History Month — I learned that a history assignment had been presented to our Sun Prairie-area sixth grade students on “how to punish a slave.” As a school board member at the time, I was appalled. I didn’t care what era that lesson was from. When reading words like “slavery” triggers a deep-rooted pain of our own history — a trauma that has yet to be truly reckoned with — it undermines the security of our students’ learning environment. The assignment needed to be removed immediately.

For me personally, that lesson also triggered memories from school that horrify me now. One that immediately came to mind: being forced to “gleefully” sing a minstrel song in the elementary school choir back in the 1970s. “I wish I was in the land of cotton … ol’ times there are not forgotten … look away, look away, look away, Dixie Land.”

I have long believed we need to seriously examine and discuss racialized language in a real way that sometimes makes people uncomfortable. Sometimes even well-meaning white people are surprised by the words that cause harm, and that’s exactly why we need to talk together about it. Case in point: POC. BIPOC. Minorities. Oh, how I despise those often-used “safe” terms to describe our groups of people. Instead, what do you see when you see my picture? A Black woman! Say it. Practice it. Spell it. And yes, always, always capitalize the B. Nothing infuriates me more than to be in a conference auditorium with mostly Black attendees and to hear the guest speaker start addressing us as “people of color.” Why is the term “Black” so hard to utter? No one seems to stutter when saying “Black Friday deals,” a “Blackberry phone” or even “blackjack.” But as soon as race is involved, verbalizing the term “Black” becomes a hush-hush problem.

As One City Schools’ vice president of family and community initiatives, I’ll never forget when I had a Zoom appointment with a white mother about potentially enrolling her 5-year-old daughter at our school. This mother seemed nervous talking to me and finally revealed that her daughter is a “child of color.” I immediately lowered my voice to match the tone I heard in hers and asked, “Well, is she Black?” Needless to say, the mother was embarrassed. But if you can’t embrace the race of your child, how do you expect that child to embrace her natural beauty as she grows older? And how can I help our community get unapologetically uncomfortable and start talking real about race?

In August 2020, the Sun Prairie Public Library Board endorsed a racial literacy plan, and Library Director Svetha Hetzler contacted me to brainstorm and discuss a Black Voices book club. She shared the goals of the book club with me, which included highlighting and celebrating current and historical Black authors in an effort to advance racial literacy; creating learning opportunities to enable our community to identify racism, bias, microaggressions and the history of systemic racism through literature; and fostering spaces for the community to get together for deep and impactful conversations that are meant to get us uncomfortable. When I shared my interest in book clubs and the fact that I’ve co-founded the “longest-running and hippest” book club in Madison since 1994, called “Sisters With Books: a Black Women’s Book Club,” she asked if I would consider facilitating a book club for our local public library.

Since then, for over a year and a half now and exclusively on Zoom, I have been co-facilitating the Sun Prairie Public Library’s Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club with fellow Sun Prairie resident Donna Mackey. Mackey and I are both Black women residing in Sun Prairie with different lived experiences. At times I would share my perspectives as the first Black elected official/school board member in Sun Prairie, serving from 2015 to 2021.

On the fourth Sunday of every month, participants — mostly white, middle-aged women — are ready and willing to listen and discuss race and racism against Black Americans and how this has negatively affected our society as a whole. Our tagline is “Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real!”

Most of the time we read and discuss one book per month, but occasionally we’ll read two books to compare and contrast. We did this with James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me.” It was a fascinating discussion.

This book club and the library’s racial literacy plan have gained regional and national attention. In fact, we have one participant who attends regularly from another city because she says no one else is doing this. Not only that, participants have slowly refrained from saying “people of color,” and now they purposely identify groups by chosen names.

It’s truly been interesting and eye-opening for the community to have conversations with both of us. I’m so glad that I can also contribute and facilitate these important learning opportunities for the library community. As we enter our second year, we hope that participation continues to strengthen and that we have more people across all demographics join the discussion and discover the richness of Black literary contributions. Join us. We welcome new members who are ready to have hard but meaningful and respectful conversations about race.

Marilyn Ruffin is a guest essayist to Madison Magazine.

