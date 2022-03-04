Ukrainian family journeys across borders to find refuge in Wisconsin

by Tahleel Mohieldin

OREGON, Wis.– Deciding to leave the life they built in Ukraine was the hardest decision Ulyana Khaba said she and her husband have ever made.

Until last week, Khaba said her family was living a normal life, not believing a Russian invasion would happen but when Putin attacked Ukraine she said their life changed in a moment.

“We saw a future there until Thursday morning,” she said.

A Russian attack in the middle of the night, that’s when she got a call from her sister telling them they couldn’t wait any longer to get out of Ukraine.

“We woke them up around 5 am and said, don’t ask us questions, just get in the car and go,” said her sister Nataliwa Uboha.

Uboha moved to the United States in 1995 and now lives in the city of Oregon with her husband Douglass Davis and two daughters.

She said Davis had been trying to convince Khaba and her husband for weeks that Putin’s attack was imminent and that it was time to leave Ukraine–but they were reluctant.

“Because I’m Ukrainian, so I wanted to be in Lviv til the end,” Taras explained. “That’s where my home is.”

Davis was however able to convince them to send their two young boys and parents stateside in mid February as a precaution.

With the help of friends, still believing it was only a matter of time before Russia invaded, he worked out a contingency plan to get the couple out too.

“We checked out every border station,” Davis explained. “We made sure they had extra gas, extra water already packed in the car.”

It took more than 3 days of driving through Poland, Slovakia, and Austria–staying with family and friends along the way–before they caught a plane to O’hare in Chicago.

Khaba said they’re thankful to be safe and reunited but their thoughts and efforts will be focused on the people still in Ukraine.

“Those heroes that are right now are fighting for the freedom of Ukraine,” she said. “For freedom of the whole world against Putin.”

