UK map for leaving lockdown phases in return to work, school

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a modest easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown and outlined his government’s road map for further lifting restrictions in the coming months.

In a televised address to the nation broadcast Sunday night, Johnson said people in manufacturing jobs and others who can’t work from home “should be actively encouraged to go to work” this week.

He said that starting Wednesday, a limit on outdoor exercise to once a day will be lifted and people will be able to take “unlimited amounts.”

The prime minister stressed that social distancing guidelines still will have to be observed. Johnson spent a week in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

