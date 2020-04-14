Uecker, Braun, Brewers team up to donate to Milwaukee Brewers’ $1 million fund

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Fans walk to the field before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – With Miller Park game day employees out of work and some without an income, the Brewers teamed up to give back.

To help their workers, the franchise created a $1 million fund and thanks to some teamwork, they’re getting closer to that goal.

Ryan Braun was the first Brewer to pledge, donating $100K. The Voice of the Brewers, Bob Uecker, followed the left fielder by giving $50K, while Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, and 3 other Brewers made a combined donation of $300K.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments