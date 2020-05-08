U.S. unemployment hits highest rate since Great Depression

WASHINGTON — Unemployment in the United States is at its highest rate since the Great Depression, according to numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The nationwide unemployment rate is now 14.7% after more than 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is the worst monthly job loss ever recorded, and wipes out all jobs gained in the 11-year recovery from the recession of the late 2000s.

The unemployment rate rose 10.3% from March to April, marking the largest ever single-month increase on record.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 13% of adult men and 15.5% of adult women are currently out of work. Both of those figures are also the highest ever recorded. The numbers show minorities are being affected at a higher rate, with 14.2% of people who are white currently unemployed, compared to 16.7% of black people, 14.5% of Asian people and 18.9% of Hispanic people.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are an additional 9.9 million people who are not in the labor force but weren’t counted as unemployed because they had not been actively looking for work in the last four weeks.

With much of the country under some form of stay-at-home order, the leisure and hospitality industries were hit especially hard. Bureau statistics show employment in that industry fell by 47% in April, with 7.7 million jobs being lost.

Education and health services saw a loss of 2.5 million jobs in April, while 2.1 million jobs were lost in both professional and business services and retail trade. Manufacturing saw a loss of 1.3 million jobs.

You can find the full jobs report on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

