U-18 Women’s Hockey World Championships coming to Madison in June

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy: Storyblocks

MADISON, Wis. — World-class hockey is coming to Madison.

The IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championships will be held at LaBahn Arena and Capitol Ice Arena from June 6 to June 13, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced Monday.

Welcome to Wisconsin! The U18 Women’s Worlds in the United States🇺🇸 are planned in Madison and Middleton, 6-13 June. READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/DWP4dkNYBd pic.twitter.com/JTIlKg4ap7 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) March 21, 2022

The event, originally scheduled to be played in Sweden, was canceled by the IIHF due to COVID-19. By moving from Sweden to Wisconsin, the event is back on.

“The pandemic has been challenging for everyone in many different ways,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. “We’re happy to welcome teams from around the world and ensure the U18 Women’s Worlds is played this season.”

This is the third time that the U-18 Women’s World Championships will be held in the States. Woodridge, Ill. hosted in 2010, and Buffalo, N.Y. hosted in 2015. The tournament will feature two groups of four.

Group A is made up of the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Sweden, and will play group-round games at LaBahn. Group B includes Czechia, Switzerland, Germany, and Slovakia, and will play group-round games at Capitol Ice Arena. Knockout-stage games will be played at LaBahn.

The U.S. has won five of the last six World Championships, including the most recent one in 2020. That tournament was held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.