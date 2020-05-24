Tyrone Spotsville

MORRISONVILLE, Wis.-Tyrone Spotsville, age 54, of Morrisonville, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at University Hospital.

He was born on June 8, 1965, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Jerome and Aline (Jones) Spotsville.

Tyrone graduated from Collins High School, in Chicago, Ill. He married Latissha Reed on Dec. 27, 2008, at the City Hall of Cook County, Ill. He worked as a night auditor for Windsor Super 8.

Tyrone loved to spend quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling, swimming, listening to music, and watching his favorite TV shows on DVR. HE HATED COMMERCIALS!

Tyrone is survived by his wife, Latissha Reed-Spotsville; his daughter, Brianna Boykin and granddaughter, McKinlee Moon, and daughters, Robin (Mike) Peden and Raven Blackburn; granddaughters, Aaniyah Jefferson and Maliyah Moore; grandsons, Jeremiah Moore, Javari Sanders, Javion Sanders, Josiah Moore and Bredell Mitchell III; brothers, Lonnie Spotsville and Kenny Spotsville; brother-in-law Cornelius (Jinnie) Hampton; Hampton aunts, Joan (James) Caswell, and Brenda Spotsville; uncle, Michael Spotsvile; father-in-law Sam Reed and mother-in-law Sylvia Reed; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Aline (Jones) Spotsville; grandparents, LeRoy and Francis Spotsville; brothers, Terrell Spotsville and Darnell Spotsville; and sister, Darlene Jones.

