Tyrell Maurice Jones

STOUGHTON – Tyrell Maurice “Tyson” Jones, age 24, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1996, in Madison, the son of Lawrence Blackmon and Jennifer Jones.

Tyson loved going for car rides in the country and listening to music. He was a great cook and his favorite way of preparing a meal was on the grill. Tyson had many friends including one very dear to him, Gracie McGovern. He was a jokester who loved spending time with his family and his dog, Diezel. Most importantly, Tyson loved and put his family first.

Tyson is survived by his parents, Jennifer (Mike Hill) and Jerome Mitchell; siblings, Malik (Gabby Eith), Jaton (Alicia Salinas), Whitney (Abraham), Armon and many other siblings; nieces, Alaija, Dalilah and Amelia; his fiancé, Adelita Salinas and her children, Malaya and Jonathan; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Noyce-Jones; and grandfather, Ronald Jones, Sr.

A PRIVATE funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Tyson’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

A PUBLIC drive-through visitation at the funeral home will follow the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.