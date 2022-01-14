Tyler Wahl leads #13 Wisconsin past #16 Ohio State

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Revenge might be a dish best served cold, but Tyler Wahl was red hot against the Buckeyes.

Tyler Wahl HAVE A NIGHT! 💥😳 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 14, 2022



The junior forward finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals to lead #13 Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1) past #16 Ohio State 10-4, 4-2) 78 to 68 . Brad Davison finished with a game high 25 points, while Johnny Davis added in 14.

WWWWWWisconsin:

Make it six straight Ws On, WWWWWW-isconsin! pic.twitter.com/fVNGx4lyiP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 14, 2022

Wisconsin has now won 6-straight games dating back to December 15, 2021.

UP NEXT:

The Badgers hit the road on Tuesday to take on Northwestern for an 8:00 p.m. tip on BTN.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.