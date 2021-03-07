Tyler John Runde

Tyler John Runde, 38 years young, passed away unexpectedly in Rapid City, South Dakota, on January 24, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the Tyler Runder Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

He was born in Dubuque, IA on January 29, 1982. Tyler began his school years in Black River Falls, WI and graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, SD in June of 2000. Tyler then followed through with a degree in 2004 from Sun Prairie Heavy Equipment Training in Sun Prairie, WI. Tyler had a great love for his family, especially his daughter, Kylah Madison Runde.

Tyler was passionate about riding his Harley with his many friends and family, playing cards and fishing. He was known for being a daring jokester with a great sense of humor, always making those around him laugh at his crazy antics. It didn’t matter what was going on in his life, he always kept his humor and lived each day of his life with passion. When Tyler entered a room, people knew it and gravitated toward him. With his infectious laugh, wit and his outgoing personality, he was a hard person to resist and he will be greatly missed.

Tyler is survived by his daughter, Kylah Runde; parents, Stanley (Mary) Steers and Sandra (Runde-Wilhelm) Miller; his brothers, Mick Runde, Patrick (Kathy) Runde, David (Jen) Runde and Dan (Janet) Runde; nieces and nephews, Devin and Logan Runde, Kennedy and Isaac Runde, and Austin & Laney Runde; as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Steers, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Banfield; his brother, Kent “Bubba” Steers; and a cousin, Shane Droessler.

