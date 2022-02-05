Two years ago, the first COVID-19 case in Wisconsin was confirmed

by Kyle Jones

Inside UW Health's COVID-19 ward. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — February 5, 2022 marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wisconsin.

Since then, over 1.3 million cases have been confirmed in the state and over 11,000 people have died.

The confirmation came days after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency. On March 13, 2020, then-President Trump declared a nationwide emergency.

The US death toll reached 900,000 on Friday.

According to the CDC, about 64% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

