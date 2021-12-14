Two years ago, the average household paid $113/week for groceries. Today, they’re paying $144.

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– Ten days from Christmas Eve, many families are busy making their grocery lists, but there’s no need to check them twice to notice they look much different than a couple of years ago.

Before the pandemic, the average household spent $113 per week on groceries, according to the Food Industry Association. Today, they’re spending an average of $144.

That $30 bump is the direct result of supply chain and staffing shortages, according to Wisconsin Grocers Association President Brandon Scholz.

While recent data from the Department of Labor shows food prices have increased an average of 7% across the Midwest from November 2020 through today, Scholz said that, because different chains use different suppliers, customers are bound to find different prices at each store.

“Nobody wants to increase prices, but at some point, the grocer can’t absorb those price increases anymore and they have to pass them on to customers,” Scholz said. “If you go to the beginning of the supply chain, to the growers and producers, their supplies have increased. As their products moves through the supply chain, they add another penny and another and another. By the time it gets to you, all those increases add up.”

On average, in the Midwest, the price of eggs is up 18 cents, chicken is up 25 cents, ground beef is up 80 cents and bacon is up by more than a dollar compared to November 2020, according to a tracker from NBC News.

