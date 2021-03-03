Two women threatened Macy’s employees who confronted them for concealing merchandise, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two women at Hilldale Mall on Tuesday after they allegedly threatened Macy’s employees who confronted them for hiding merchandise.

The women, 31-year-old Twanna N. Johnson and 30-year-old Molly M. Williams, fled the area in a previously stolen car, but police quickly located them.

Johnson was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant for theft.

Williams was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and two counts of felony bail jumping.

