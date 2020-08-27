Two women, one man steals more than $350 worth of drinks from Butler gas station, police say

Maija Inveiss
Posted:
by Maija Inveiss
two women and a man entering a gas station
Photo courtesy of Butler Police Department

BUTLER, Wis. — One man and two females entered W Fuel Stop Sunday at 2:42 p.m. and took five large cases of Red Bull and a bottle of Smirnoff vodka without paying.

According to a release, the cases of Red Bull were worth $336.11 and the vodka was worth $25.11. The group left in a light Honda Civic with a defective driver’s break light and Wisconsin plate AFN-1245.

Honda Civic at a gas station

Photo courtesy of Butler Police Department

The registered owner matched the man, but the Village of Butler Police Department is looking for help identifying the two females involved.

The first woman was described as Black with a heavier build. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark blue shorts and white shoes. The second woman was described as Black with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a gray scarf, pink shirt, small gray and multi-colored shorts and black and white shoes.

Group Holding Stolen Items From Butler Theft

Photo courtesy of Butler Police Department

Those with information are asked to contact 262-446-5070 referencing IR# T20004062.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.