Two women, one man steals more than $350 worth of drinks from Butler gas station, police say

BUTLER, Wis. — One man and two females entered W Fuel Stop Sunday at 2:42 p.m. and took five large cases of Red Bull and a bottle of Smirnoff vodka without paying.

According to a release, the cases of Red Bull were worth $336.11 and the vodka was worth $25.11. The group left in a light Honda Civic with a defective driver’s break light and Wisconsin plate AFN-1245.

The registered owner matched the man, but the Village of Butler Police Department is looking for help identifying the two females involved.

The first woman was described as Black with a heavier build. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark blue shorts and white shoes. The second woman was described as Black with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a gray scarf, pink shirt, small gray and multi-colored shorts and black and white shoes.

Those with information are asked to contact 262-446-5070 referencing IR# T20004062.

