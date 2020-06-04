Two Wisconsin men charged with felony gun crimes following protests in downtown Madison

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Two Wisconsin men have been charged with felony gun charges after both were found to be illegally armed as protests continued throughout downtown Madison over the weekend.

“It is important to speak plainly and give fair warning to those who might consider using legitimate protesters as ‘cover’ for criminal conduct. Every American has a right for their voice to be heard, especially during these challenging times, and my office defends the right of individuals to speak, assemble, and protest,” U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said. “However, public safety is a necessary prerequisite for the free exercise of First Amendment rights. My office will prosecute those who exploit legitimate protests to commit federal crimes.”

Police arrested 28-year-old Kyle C. Quade after reportedly found him tucking a loaded handgun in the back of his pants on the 200 block of West Gilman Street at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Later that night, police arrested 36-year-old Anthony Krohn after they found him with a self-inflected gun-shot wound. Officers determined that the man was intoxicated and had a previous felony arrest.

Quade was charged with being a felon in possession of a .45 caliber handgun. Krohn was charged with being a felon in possession of a .22 caliber handgun.

Both men are in custody at the Dane County Jail awaiting their initial appearances in federal court that will take place via video conference.

If convicted, both men face a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The charges were brought as the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

