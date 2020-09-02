Two vehicles stolen before pursuit ends with a standoff

Associated Press by Associated Press

WAUSAU, Wis. — Police say a man stole a van from a Wausau hospital at gunpoint and later another vehicle before leading officers on a chase that ended with a standoff.

Authorities say the gunman took the van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. An Aspirus employee was able to get out of the van without being hurt.

Police say the man stole a car from a residence a short time later and abandoned the van. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen car and began chasing the suspect.

The vehicle was disabled in Weston and a standoff lasted 50 minutes before the man surrendered.

