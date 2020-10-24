Two vehicle crash in Monroe County leaves injuries, police say

Abby Schinderle

SPARTA, Wis. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a two vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 131 on Friday that left injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred between a silver Jeep Patriot and a brown Chevrolet Captiva. The Captiva, driven by 54-year-old Michael Betts of Sparta, was driving northbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane.

The Captiva struck the Patriot, which was driving southbound, which caused the Patriot to travel off the roadway and into a ditch where it landed overturned on its side.

The driver of the Patriot, 29-year-old Crystal Gilbertson of Norwalk, had to be removed from the car and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Monroe County Communications Center, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Michael Betts was taken into custody on suspicion of Cause Injury/Operating While Under the Influence. The incident is still under investigation.

