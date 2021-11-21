Two UW-Madison seniors named finalists for Rhodes Scholarship

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Two UW-Madison seniors were named finalists for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship on Saturday.

Qianyun “Lexi” Luo and Hawra Aljawad were among those selected to receive the undergraduate academic honor.

32 Americans were chosen to be Rhodes Scholars, and 203 American students, including Luo, were named finalists. Aljawad was named a finalist in Saudi Arabia, her native country.

Luo, who hails from Bloomington, Ill. is a biochemistry and statistics major. Aljawad is majoring in chemical engineering and biochemistry.

“To make it to the finalist stage is a tremendous honor,” Provost Karl Scholz said in a statement Sunday. “Only the most elite students can claim this accomplishment.”

Luo has spent her time at UW conducting cancer research and is a co-author of three publications. She also conducted research in immunology at the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Aljawad has worked in several labs at UW, including ones focused on Alzheimer’s disease and the flu. She currently works as an undergraduate researcher in UW’s Department of Neurology.

She was also awarded the KAUST Gifted Student Program Scholarship.

The scholarship is given by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudia Arabia to 100 high schoolers who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in the U.S.

