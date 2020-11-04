Two units displaced, $100,000 in damages estimated from multi-unit residential building fire

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison Fire Department extinguished a fire at a multi-unit residential building Tuesday night on Ski Court in the town of Madison.

According to a release, MFD was called to a fire around 10:42 p.m. after a neighbor noticed flames in the direction of the building and called 911.

Engine 3 arrived first to the scene and saw a large fire climbing up the back corner of the two story building from a second story balcony toward the attic.

The release said firefighters started an aggressive attack, extinguishing the fire on the outside of the building. They moved to the interior to an upstairs unit and accessed the attic.

Ladder 6 completed an interior search of the entire building to make sure residents exited the building. Other crews checked all the exterior sides of the building to make sure no other areas were on fire.

The release said the fire was extinguished at 11:10 p.m. MFD recently started to provide fire services to the town of Madison.

The release said crews stopped the fire from spreading through the attic. In a few minutes, officials said the fire would have spread and eventually took the roof off.

There were no injuries but residents from two units were displaced. MFD’s investigation team is looking into determining the cause of the fire, the release said. They are estimating $100,000.

