Two-thirds of COVID-19 patients have recovered, no new deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county-level health departments have confirmed that two-thirds of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered from their infections.

In total, 21,090 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, who have tested positive, 14,047 of them have made full recoveries. DHS officials said there are 6,140 active cases as of Monday.

Health officials didn’t report any new deaths Monday, meaning the statewide death toll is still 647. That number is roughly 3% of those who have tested positive in Wisconsin.

On Monday, 2.7% of new coronavirus tests came back positive.

Throughout the state, labs are working to increase testing capacity. As of Monday afternoon, there are 62 labs that can process new tests. Twenty-six labs throughout the state are preparing to process COVID-19 tests. Between the 62 active labs, health officials are able to process 15,508 tests per day.

Monday morning, the owners of Captain Bill’s announced the restaurant will not be reopening due to hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.