Two teens arrested, third given court date in La Follette High School fight that injured student

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Two teens have now been arrested and a third has been ordered to appear in court following a fight at La Follette High School that left a 15-year-old with serious injuries, police said Thursday.

Police arrested a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old last week for substantial battery in the wake of the Jan. 13. fight.

Another 17-year-old has been given a court date on a charge of being party to a crime of substantial battery, Madison Police Department public information officer Stephanie Fryer said.

The victim reportedly told police a group of students had been making fun of him before punching him repeatedly.

The victim’s mother told News 3 Now her son will likely need oral surgery to address the injuries he suffered. She also said she had asked the Madison Metropolitan School District to move him into a better school situation several times after months of bullying, but nothing came of it.

MMSD officials said they could not provide specifics on what support they did provide for the student before the beating.

“It’s unfortunate that something didn’t get done until something bad happened to my son and that’s why I’m so angry,” she said.

