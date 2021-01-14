Two teens arrested following high speed chase in Verona

VERONA, Wis. — Police arrested two teen early Thursday morning following a high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle.

Just after 2:15 a.m., officers with the Verona Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Jenna Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was driving slowly and stopping in front of residential driveways, according to a news release. Officers were told to keep an eye out for a stolen black 2020 Audi sedan that was previously spotted in Fitchburg.

Police located the vehicle in the Westridge neighborhood and pursued it as the driver drove off. Police said the chase continued onto Highway 18/151 where an officer deployed a tire deflation device near Exit 81.

The vehicle hit the device, which deflated one of the tires, according to the release. The vehicle continued to evade officers, and police opted to end the chase citing safety concerns.

An officer with the Fitchburg Police Department located the stolen Audi abandoned in the 2100 block of Rosenberry Road. Officer chased the teens a short distance and took them into custody, the release said.

Both teens, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were booked on charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger and resisting an officer.

The VPD was helped by the FPD and the Cottage Grove Police Department.

