Two teens apprehended in connection with July shooting near Beltline

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police apprehended two teens Tuesday in connection with a shooting just off the Beltline that happened the night of July 6.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, an 18-year-old was driving onto the westbound Beltline from South Gammon Road around 11:30 p.m. that night when an SUV pulled up next to him.

Police said a passenger in the SUV fired multiple rounds at the 18-year-old and struck the victim’s vehicle three times.

Madison police officers later recovered six shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

The teens, 17-year-old Lazerek Austin and 17-year-old Donivan Douglas, were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, officials said.

