Two teenagers bailed out of a stolen car, ran through backyards

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers set up a perimeter in the 800 block of Bewick Drive at 12:15 a.m. Thursday to catch two teenage males.

According to the incident report, law enforcement established the perimeter after the two teens bailed out of a stolen car and ran through backyards.

Earlier, law enforcement saw the car driving recklessly at high speeds in various parts of the city. The car drove the wrong way on East Washington Avenue. Efforts to pull over the car was unsuccessful, police said.

The car, a 2018 Ford Edge, was stolen from the 800 block of Sky Ridge Drive early Wednesday morning after being left unlocked with a key inside.

The teens slipped the dragnet. It ended at Nakoosa Trail and Walsh Road.



