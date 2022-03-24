Two teen girls arrested in abduction of Milwaukee infant that prompted AMBER Alert

by Logan Reigstad

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee have arrested two teenage girls in connection with the abduction of a three-month-old boy that prompted an AMBER Alert earlier this week.

In a news release Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department said officers arrested the 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls, whom they did not name, after the infant’s mother reported him missing early Wednesday morning.

Police said the boy’s mother reported allowing multiple people to stay at her home in the 4300 block of West Marion Street overnight. When she woke up around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, those people were gone and so was her child, Anthony Crudup, Jr.

Nearly 12 hours later, officers found Crudup safe at a home roughly half a mile away. Police also arrested three Milwaukee men, ages 19, 33 and 56, on unrelated charges.

