Two taken to hospital, Highway 138 closed following crash south of Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 138 south of Stoughton are closed due to a crash overnight.

Dane County Dispatch says the call for a crash on Highway 138 near Oak Lawn Road came just before midnight. Several units were called to the scene at the time of the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Highway 138 remains closed as of 4 a.m. Friday. Drivers should find an alternate route.

