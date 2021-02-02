Two taken into custody after police spot stolen vehicle at East Washington Avenue gas station

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police took two people to the Dane County Jail on Tuesday after finding a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Washington Avenue.

According to an incident report, the vehicle was stolen from outside a coffee shop in Monona Monday morning. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police spotted the stolen vehicle at the Mobil gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave.

Officials said the driver, 22-year-old Antonia Crawford, struggled and resisted officers as they took her into custody. Police also detained a 28-year-old passenger. Both Crawford and the 28-year-old passenger were taken to the Dane County Jail.

Crawford was booked on charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting/obstructing, in addition to a retail theft warrant. Authorities did not say what charges the 28-year-old was booked on.

