Two suspects identified in Lake Delton armed robbery and vehicle break-ins, dog still missing

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — The Lake Delton Police Department says it has identified two possible suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Outlets at the Dells and other related crimes in the Lake Delton and Mauston area.

Authorities say a temporary felony arrest warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Adam A. Lujano, and 41-year-old Javanni Murjan Esteves is also wanted for questioning. Both have ties to the Chicago area and Juneau County.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding them, but are telling people not to approach them if they are seen because they potentially could be armed and should be considered “extremely dangerous.” Those who see Lujano or Esteves should call local police immediately.

Lake Delton Police were called about an armed robbery at the outlet mall on Wednesday afternoon after someone reported having a gun pointed at them after confronting a man about taking items from a work van. Officers were already investigating multiple vehicle break-ins at the mall and a Home Depot store in the area.

Police also released surveillance images showing Lujano using a truck associated with the crimes on March 23.

In one of the break-ins, a 16-month-old Cavapoo dog named Maybel was taken. Police say as of Friday afternoon, Maybel is still unaccounted for.

In addition to being wanted in this incident, police say Lujano has outstanding felony warrants from Columbia County, Juneau County and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Lake Delton Police say they believe the suspects’ vehicle may have crossed over the state line into Illinois hours after the crimes in Lake Delton took place.

Anyone with information in the case should call Sauk County dispatch at 608-254-8331.