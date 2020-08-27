Two suspects charged in Anisa Scott killing are headed to trial

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Two of the three suspects charged in the shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott are headed to trial.

Court records show 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown were bound over for trial Thursday.

Carreon, Brown and 17-year-old Jerry Ward are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree homicide, both party to a crime in the shooting death of Scott.

Ward is expected to make an appearance in court for a preliminary hearing in September.

