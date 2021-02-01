Two snowmobilers injured in separate incidents over snow-filled weekend

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Dane County Parks

MADISON, Wis. — Two snowmobilers were injured over the weekend in separate, non-life-threatening crashes.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trail near County Highway Y and U.S. Highway 78. Officials said heavy blowing snow caused a man to lose sight of the trail, which caused him to drive off a bridge.

Officials said the man landed in a creek beneath the bridge. He was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, around 1:15 p.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to a snowmobile trail southwest of Koshkonong Road and Tower Road.

Authorities said a group of snowmobilers drove over a large mound on the trail. One of the riders landed roughly and was unable to move. Members of her group stabilized her until emergency responders arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.