Two small fires lit in Madison Memorial High School bathrooms Wednesday

This is the fourth incident in three days at the school

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Two small fires were lit in two bathrooms at Madison Memorial High School Wednesday, school officials confirmed to News 3 Now.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said staff responded within seconds to extinguish the fires. The fires were lit near the door of the bathrooms, and the facilities were not damaged.

LeMonds said a student was identified in connection with the fires, and the same student was allegedly responsible for both. Officials are investigating the incident, but LeMonds said that the fires are assumed to have been intentional.

The fires come just days after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The school was also put on a hold Tuesday morning after an anonymous call was made to 911. A lockout was put in place later that day due to a second threat.

Investigators ruled that all three threats were unsubstantiated.

Both Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School had additional police presence on Wednesday morning as a result of the threats earlier in the week.

