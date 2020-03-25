Two robbers steal cash, handgun from 18-year-old

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a robbery after receiving a report from an 18-year-old that two men entered his home and demanded money and guns.

The 18-year-old said one of the robbers was armed with a handgun, according to an incident report. Police said the robbers left with cash and a handgun.

According to an incident report, police believe the robbery was targeted.

The victim reportedly waited 30 minutes before contacting police.

