Two residences, two vehicles damaged after shots fired on Regent Street

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that took place early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Regent Street.

Police said several shell casings were found in a parking lot.

Two vehicles were reportedly damaged in the incident.

Police said bullets were found in two nearby rental properties, but nobody was in the buildings at the time.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

