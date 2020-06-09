Two rescued from Lake Mendota after jet ski overturned

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team rescued two people from Lake Mendota on Monday after their jet ski overturned.

According to a news release, the rescue team had just finished a dive training in another part of the lake when they received the call around 3:50 p.m.

Officials said the duo were roughly a mile and a half from Tenney Park. They were unable to get back on the jet ski after it took on too much water, officials said.

Both of the individuals were wearing life jackets. The individuals were brought back to shore by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office

UW Lake Rescue secured the jet ski to their boat and towed it to Warner Park.

