Two people shot in attempted homicide on Madison’s west side, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police responded to reports of multiple victims being shot on Saturday night on Madison’s west side.

Police were called to Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes on Grand Canyon Dr. around 10:35 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old man who had received multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid to the man and he was later transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

As police secured the scene at the bowling alley, another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was stabilized and transferred to a higher level of care for non-life threatening injuries.

Madison Police are currently investigating the incident and so far no suspects have been identified. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Madison Police Department.

