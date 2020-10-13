Two people robbed at gunpoint on east side, K-9 unable to find suspect

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say two people were robbed at gunpoint while walking on the city’s east side overnight.

Police say the two people were walking in the area of the 4800 block of Hayes Road when they were stopped by a man with a gun and a bandana over his face. The man demanded they empty their pockets and ran off after taking their money.

Officers surrounded the area and tried to use a K-9 to track down the suspect, but weren’t able to find him.

