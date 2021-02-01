Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 12

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — At least two people were injured Monday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 12.

Dane County dispatchers said at least two vehicles were involved, and at least two injuries were reported. The call came in shortly after 2:20 p.m.

All westbound lanes of Highway 12 at Breunig Road are closed because of the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Lane closures are expected to last two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department and emergency responders are responding to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

