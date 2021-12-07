Two people hospitalized after truck strikes Amish buggy

by Kyle Jones

WILTON, Wis. – Two people were hospitalized Sunday after a truck struck an Amish buggy.

Monroe Co. Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on State highway 71 near London Avenue.

Officials said a truck driven by Mike Breidenbach, 34, of Ontario struck a horse-drawn buggy. Both the truck and buggy were traveling westbound and were in the same lane.

The two occupants of the buggy were both hospitalized.

An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition. John Miller, 20, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

