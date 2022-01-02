Two people displaced after house fire in Green County

by Steve Combs

WiscTV/Channel3000

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people and a cat are without a home after house fire in the Town of Brooklyn this afternoon.

According to the Belleville Fire Department, crews were called to N7512 County Road X for a residential structure fire. Crews found a two story single family home with heavy fire visible from three sides of the building.

Units from multiple departments were called to assist during the incident. They include: Albany FD, Brooklyn FD, Brodhead FD, Fitchburg FD, Fitch-Rona EMS, Monticello FD, New Glarus FD, Oregon FD and Verona FD. The Monroe FD and Evansville FD.

No injuries were reported to either civilians or firefighters. The two people displaced are being assisted by family and the American Red Cross.

The home is considered to be a total loss at this time, with financial losses estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

