2 dead, 2 hospitalized after west side house fire

MADISON, Wis. — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a house fire overnight Thursday on Madison’s west side.

Fire crews responded to a house on Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m. to find flames showing from the back of the home, according to a report by the Madison Fire Department. Firefighters say two people were able to get out and told crews two others were still trapped inside. Within 10 minutes, crews found the bodies of two people inside.

The two other occupants of the home took themselves to the hospital but were expected to be ok. The identies of the deceased have not yet been released.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

