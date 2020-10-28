Two pedestrians hospitalized in Rock Co. hit-and-run, driver arrested days later

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly hit two pedestrians with an SUV while they were crossing East County Road X around 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement officials said the driver continued eastbound on the highway without stopping after the collision. Both victims were hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.

Tuesday afternoon, RCSO detectives met with 45-year-old Michael Massa of Clinton who told them he was driving in the area and struck something around the time of the hit-and-run crash.

Massa said he was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon at the time. Massa’s vehicle had sustained damage and was subsequently seized as evidence.

Massa was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of hit-and-run. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

